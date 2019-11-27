Man arrested with AK-47 after encounter

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:10 IST

Noida: A team of Noida Special Task Force (Noida-STF) and Noida police arrested an alleged criminal who was armed with an AK-47 in Noida Extension Wednesday evening. The police identified him as Umesh Pandit, an alleged shooter of Randeep Bhati gang and a resident of Ghaziabad. He was wanted in 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, etc.

Rajeev Narain Mishra, senior superintendent of police, UP-STF, said police received information about Pandit’s movements in Bisrakh area.

“A joint team of Noida-STF and Noida Sector 24 police rushed to the spot. The police found the suspect’s car and signalled him to stop. Pandit tried to escape after opening fire at the police team,” he said.

Police chased him and forced him to stop. The suspect abandoned his car and tried to escape when he was shot in both legs. Mishra said police have recovered an AK-47 from his possession.

“Meerut Zone had announced a ₹50,000 reward on his arrest. STF constable Vikas Chauhan has also sustained injuries in the encounter,” he said.

Raj Kumar Mishra, deputy superintendent of police, Noida-STF, said that Pandit was wanted in several cases registered in Dadri, Kasna in Gautam Budh Nagar and Loni, Sahibabad, Tronica City in Ghaziabad and Sikkandrabad in Bulandshahr. In January 2018, Pandit was also booked under Gangster Act 1986.

Police have seized the AK-47 and the car in which the suspect was travelling.