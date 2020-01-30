e-paper
Man arrested with MD drug worth ₹7 lakh

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:43 IST
Thane A 27-year-old man was arrested for possessing around 500 capsules of banned Methamphetamine drugs worth ₹7.48 lakh. He was caught outside a hotel along Dombivli-Panvel road, near Kalyan Phata.

Nitin Thackeray, senior police inspector of Unit 1, said, “We got a tip-off that a man will be selling Methamphetamine outside New Sunil Bar and Restaurant near Kalyan Phata. Accordingly, we laid a trap and caught accused Sharif Abdul Latif Gazi, a resident of Vashi.”

Gazi, originally from Kolkata, had around 499 tablets of Methamphetamine weighing 51 grams. The cost of the drug seized is ₹7.48 lakh. The Shil Daighar police station booked Gazi under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

