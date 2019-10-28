Man attacks wife, son with sickle in Thane, arrested

cities

Kapurbawdi police arrested a 43-year-old man for assaulting his wife and 13-year-old son with a sickle on Saturday.

The wife and son have suffered grievous injuries and are recuperating in a hospital.

“On Saturday night, the accused, Pramod Patil, a resident of Balkum, got into an argument with his wife over some issue,” said BC Vanjare, assistant inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

In a fit of rage, he picked up a sickle from the kitchen and first attacked his wife, Vyjanti,” added Vanjare.

When their son, Prithvi, tried to intervene, he was also attacked by Patil.

“A complaint was registered by their 16-year-old elder son that night itself and we arrested Patil immediately,” said an officer from Kapurbawdi police station.

Patil has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .

