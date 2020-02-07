Man attempts suicide in Moga

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:33 IST

Moga Harjinder Singh, of Daroli Bhai village, attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her house on Friday. He was depressed after his seven-month pregnant wife, Shinder Pal Kaur, 25, died at the local civil hospital, allegedly, due to negligence of doctors on duty.

On this incident, civil surgeon Harinder Pal Singh said, “According to the medical officer present on duty, she was brought dead. A three-member board of medical officers constituted by the health department has conducted post-mortem. Further action will be taken after a report is submitted to us.” SHO Angrej Singh said a team had been sent to the Faridkot hospital to record Harjinder’s statement, where he is in a critical state.

Blurb

The victim’s seven-month pregnant wife had died at the civil hospital on Thursday, allegedly due to negligence of staff