e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man attempts suicide in Moga

Man attempts suicide in Moga

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
Hindustantimes
         

Moga Harjinder Singh, of Daroli Bhai village, attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her house on Friday. He was depressed after his seven-month pregnant wife, Shinder Pal Kaur, 25, died at the local civil hospital, allegedly, due to negligence of doctors on duty.

On this incident, civil surgeon Harinder Pal Singh said, “According to the medical officer present on duty, she was brought dead. A three-member board of medical officers constituted by the health department has conducted post-mortem. Further action will be taken after a report is submitted to us.” SHO Angrej Singh said a team had been sent to the Faridkot hospital to record Harjinder’s statement, where he is in a critical state.

Blurb

The victim’s seven-month pregnant wife had died at the civil hospital on Thursday, allegedly due to negligence of staff

tags
top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities