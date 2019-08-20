Man beaten to death by friend over ₹3 lakh loan

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:50 IST

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Badalpur police for allegedly beating his friend to death after an argument over a pending loan of ₹3 lakh. The deceased man’s body was sent for an autopsy.

He was identified as Mintu Kumar (40) from Khera Dharampur village in Badalpur. He ran a gym in the village and lived with his parents and brother. The perpetrator was identified as Veer Singh, who works as a driver.

According to family members, Singh had taken a loan of ₹3 lakh from Kumar a few months ago and Kumar wanted the money back.

“He had left to meet Veer on Monday night to ask him to pay the money back. Next thing we know, he had been beaten to death by sticks by Veer and his friends,” Harish, Kumar’s relative, said.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case of murder was registered against Singh and four unidentified people at the Badalpur police station.

The police said that Singh was arrested under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 on Tuesday morning. “The incident took place around 8pm Monday. A call was made to the police helpline about a group of men fighting in the Defence Colony area. A team rushed to the spot where Kumar was found unconscious,” Patneesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, said.

He said that Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. “After the initial investigation, we found the men shared alcohol and then started arguing. The suspects allegedly beat the victim with sticks, after which they fled the spot,” the SHO said.

Kumar’s body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to the family. The police said they are working on identifying the other suspects and more arrests will be made soon.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 22:50 IST