Man beats wife to death near Mumbai for interrupting card game

A 35-year-old Dombivli resident allegedly assaulted his wife to death because she interrupted his card game, said police.

On Sunday around 11.30pm, the accused, Balram Rama Dive, was playing cards with his friends near his home in Usarghar village. “We received a complaint from Chintaram Rajaram Patil, 55, who had rented out his room to Dive and his wife Yamuna,” said an officer from Manpada police station.

According to Patil, Yamuna had asked Dive to come home as it was late and kept interrupting the card game several

times.

Angry, Dive punched her in the stomach and other parts of the body multiple times using a heavy steel bangle which he wore. He also kicked her several times. She died on the spot.

Dive was arrested on Monday morning. On Tuesday, a court remanded him in police custody for four days.

