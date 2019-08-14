Man booked for confining stepdaughter to home, raping her

cities

Gurugram A 14-year-old girl was allegedly confined to her house and raped over at least three months by her stepfather, the police said on Wednesday. The girl’s mother was also booked in the case for conspiracy and beating her.

According to the police, the girl is a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan. Her father had died six years ago and around four years ago, her mother remarried.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “The girl had recently come to a relative’s house in Manesar. She told one of her relatives that her stepfather has been raping her since May.”

He added that her mother allegedly held her hostage and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it. The police said they registered a zero first information report (FIR) based on a statement from the girl’s relative and forwarded it to Alwar.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women’s police station on Tuesday.

In another incident, a man was booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman, an acquaintance, and extorting around ₹1 lakh from her, by blackmailing to make public pictures of her, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who works at a private company in the city, befriended the suspect a few months ago. “He once borrowed my phone and transferred pictures of my personal moments to his phone, without my knowledge. He then began blackmailing me and threatened to leak the pictures if I didn’t pay him. I got scared and gave him ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 cash on multiple occasions. The total amount that I gave him was around ₹50,000. He used to videocall me, take screenshots and blackmail me,” the woman told the police.

She added in the complaint that he allegedly forced her to meet him at different locations and raped her. “He recorded a video of the incident and threatened to leak it. He raped me multiple times at different locations. I have already given him ₹1 lakh,” the woman said. She added that he leaked her photos and shared them with one of his friends.

Kavita, station house officer (SHO), women’s police station, west, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 2(N), 506 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday.

