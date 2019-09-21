Man booked for marrying woman without divorcing first wife

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:03 IST

Gurugram: The police booked a 45-year-old man, who is the director of eight companies, for bigamy after his wife had lodged a complaint at the Sector 53 police station on Tuesday, said the police on Friday.

The police have also booked his second wife and the parents of the couple for their alleged involvement. No arrests have been made so far.

The complainant, a resident of DLF-5, alleged that she got married to the suspect on February 12, 2004. The couple had a baby boy in 2006. Soon after, the man became abusive and started assaulting her regularly. “I was being mentally, physically and emotionally abused and tortured, which only increased over the years. On June 23, 2013, I was severely beaten and was thrown out of the house and a case was registered against him at the DLF Phase-2 police station,” she said.

The police said the complainant came to know about his second marriage and confronted him, following which he threatened her with dire consequences. “I was informed by our mutual friends that my husband was married to another woman and that they have a two-year-old son. When we further probed the matter, we were able to procure the birth certificate of the child that mentioned the name of my husband as his father. The same was confirmed after we recovered a copy of his passport,” said the complainant.

The victim has given eight different documents as proof to establish her claim, said the police.

According to the woman, the suspect had married another woman without getting a divorce. He is currently staying with his second wife in Sector 50 in a house, which was allegedly bought jointly by the complainant and the suspect.

The victim also alleged that the accused had been threatening her and her son for life. He has already been booked thrice in the past seven years.

Rajeev Deswal, the deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that all the suspects have aided and abetted in the offence by supporting, facilitating and organising the marriage, despite being well aware of the fact that the suspect was already married and had a child. “We have registered a case against the husband and six others including his parents as they solemnised his second marriage without securing a divorce from his first wife, “ he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 494 (bigamy) and 506 (threatening for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 53 police station.

