e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man booked for posting obscene content on social media

Man booked for posting obscene content on social media

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 22:57 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The Turbhe police on Friday booked an unknown man for creating and posting obscene images of Hindu mythological figures on social media. The case was registered following the complaint by a journalist.

The complainant wrote to the Navi Mumbai crime branch and the cyber cell in April after coming across the account on social media.

“The account has been taken down and a case has been registered under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Turbhe police station.

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
94-year-old woman who disappeared 40 years ago, reunites with family
94-year-old woman who disappeared 40 years ago, reunites with family
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In