Man booked for raping live-in partner

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:08 IST

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman for 18 months on the pretext of marrying her, said the police.

The suspect, a native of Karnal, is on the run and a hunt is on to trace him, the police said, adding that the two were in a live-in relationship.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she met the suspect two years ago while working at a private company in Gurugram. She told the police that he proposed to her for marriage and requested to move in with him in his rented apartment in DLF Phase 3.

The police said the suspect maintained physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her for over 18 months. The woman in her complaint stated that during this tenure she was forced to undergo two abortions. She was forced to sign the consent form of the abortion, said the police.

Later, he allegedly stopped taking her calls and messages and blocked her mobile numbers. She said he also blocked her on social media platforms since December 1.

The victim said the suspect reneged on his promise and refused to marry her. Finding that she had allegedly been cheated, the woman approached the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that both of them lived in a rented accommodation in DLF Phase 3. “The victim is in trauma after he stopped taking her calls and blocked her number,” Sangwan said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (2) (n) (raping a woman repeatedly) and 506 (threatening for life) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 3 police station.