Man booked in Gurugram for raping sister-in-law, threatening her

The police on Friday booked a man for allegedly raping his 28-year-old sister-in-law in Bajghera area multiple times over the last four years, the police said.

According to the police, the suspect belongs to Bajghera village and lived in the same vicinity as the woman. He is a cousin of the woman’s husband and visited them often.

The identity of the suspect has been withheld to protect the identity of the woman, the police said.

Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they had received a call at the police control room from the woman’s husband, alleging that the suspect visited his residence when he was not around and was harassing her for the last four years.

“The woman, in her statement, said that he often held her at gunpoint and threatened her children’s lives. She was scared to tell her husband as he was afraid he would harm her husband and children,” he said.

The woman had married the businessman nearly nine years ago. Her husband used to leave home for work every morning and used to return late evenings.

“On Friday, the woman informed her husband of her ordeal,” the officer said.

The woman’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) before the magistrate in the district and sessions court on Saturday, the police said.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (threatening for life) of the IPC was registered at Bajghera police station on Friday night.

