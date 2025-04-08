Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man charred to death after car catches fire in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area

ANI |
Apr 08, 2025 10:11 AM IST

The incident took place around 10:32 pm yesterday, following which, firefighters from the Delhi Fire Service swiftly responded and arrived at the scene.

An individual was charred to death after a car caught fire on the Bijwasan Road flyover in the Chanakyapuri area of national capital police said.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. (X/@ANI)
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. (X/@ANI)

The incident took place around 10:32 pm on Monday, following which, firefighters from the Delhi Fire Service swiftly responded and arrived at the scene.

The DFS officials extinguished the flames and, upon examining the burnt vehicle, discovered a charred body inside the car.

The car owner's identity and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation by the police.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, authorities are working to determine whether it was an accident, foul play, or another cause.

An investigation into the matter is underway, further details are awaited on the incident.

In another incident, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly injured in an accident involving a car in the Sainik Enclave area of New Delhi, police said on Monday evening.

Delhi police said that they received information about a boy getting injured in an accident at BHD Nagar police station.

"Police arrived, and it transpired that a boy aged around 7 years, a resident of Sainik Enclave, was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition, " police said.

The car is seized, and legal action is being taken, as per Delhi Police.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
News / Cities / Man charred to death after car catches fire in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On