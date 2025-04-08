Man charred to death after car catches fire in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area

An individual was charred to death after a car caught fire on the Bijwasan Road flyover in the Chanakyapuri area of national capital police said. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. (X/@ANI)

The incident took place around 10:32 pm on Monday, following which, firefighters from the Delhi Fire Service swiftly responded and arrived at the scene.

The DFS officials extinguished the flames and, upon examining the burnt vehicle, discovered a charred body inside the car.

The car owner's identity and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation by the police.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, authorities are working to determine whether it was an accident, foul play, or another cause.

An investigation into the matter is underway, further details are awaited on the incident.

In another incident, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly injured in an accident involving a car in the Sainik Enclave area of New Delhi, police said on Monday evening.

Delhi police said that they received information about a boy getting injured in an accident at BHD Nagar police station.

"Police arrived, and it transpired that a boy aged around 7 years, a resident of Sainik Enclave, was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition, " police said.

The car is seized, and legal action is being taken, as per Delhi Police.