Man chased, stabbed to death in Delhi’s CR Park, crime caught on CCTVs

A 35-year-old cook was chased in south Delhi’s CR Park and stabbed to death allegedly by two unidentified assailants on Sunday night.

CCTV cameras recorded attackers running chasing Dashrath Mukhiya along a footpath and then stabbing him in the chest Yamuna Apartments. Mukhiya lived in Tughlaqabad Extension area and worked in Greater Kailash, a residential colony near CR Park.

Police suspect that he was murdered over personal enmity as his cell phone, money and other belongings were found intact. They are also probing if it could have been a snatching bid that went wrong.

“Around 10pm on Sunday, the CR Park police received information about an injured man near Yamuna Apartments. Spot enquiry revealed that the man was stabbed by unknown persons. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Romil Baaniya, deputy commissioner of police (south). Mukhiya suffered two deep stabs in his chest.

Police are examining footage from the CCTV cameras to ascertain identities of suspects. “Their interrogation will help us know the exact sequence of events that led to Mukhiya’s death,” said a police officer associated with the case.