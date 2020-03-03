Man dies in Batla House on Sunday night, cops say cause unclear

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:06 IST

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man died in Batla House on Sunday night, when rumours of violence had gripped the Jamia Nagar area.

Several residents and shopkeepers in Zakir Nagar, Batla House, and Shaheen Bagh panicked on Sunday night, shutting shops early and scurrying around as rumours spread rapidly.

Habibullah, who hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar, was taken to the Al Shifa hospital dead, hospital authorities said.

Abdul Nazar, director of Al-Shifa Hospital said, “A local resident brought him from near Shahab Mosque in Batla House around 8pm. The patient was brought dead. We tried everything, but there was no response and the body was handed over to police since we figured out none of his relatives were here.”

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena said, “We are checking CCTV footage of the area to see if Habibullah was attacked or was into any scuffle. He has no external injury. The autopsy is awaited to confirm the cause of death.”

Joint commissioner of police (southern range) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said it would be premature to comment on the potential causes of Habibullah’s death. “Local enquiries have revealed that Habibullah was standing and painting in a parking lot close to his workplace. He suddenly collapsed. Some people rushed him to the hospital,” he said.

An acquaintance saw his photo circulating on social media and approached the police on Monday. The acquaintance, Mohammad Tanvir, said the deceased’s family were in Bihar and he worked as a tailor in Delhi. “He was not ill at all. We spoke to those who took him to the hospital and they said he fell and injured himself as people were running around,” he said. Tanvir added that Habibullah is survived by his mother, brother, and pregnant wife.