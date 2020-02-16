Man drowns after car plunges into rivulet in Sadar Sohna

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:47 IST

Gurugram: A 45-year-old man died after his car allegedly plunged into a rivulet near his village in Sadar Sohna in the wee hours of Sunday. The police said the victim, a farmer, was on his way to his farm when the accident took place.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 3am, a few minutes after the victim, identified by his first name as Harikishan, left from his house in village Saramathla. His brother, who was at the farm, noticed the victim’s body floating on the surface of the rivulet and informed the police.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the victim had reached near village Bai Khera, where a stream of water flows through next to a forest area.

The police said as the victim’s car reached near the stream, it is suspected that the car lost balance, skidded from the bank and plunged straight into the rivulet. “There is no boundary wall in the area and water is about ten- to 15- feet deep. The victim was swept away by the current and drowned in the rivulet,” said the police official.

The victim’s brother told the police that his brother was on his way to the farm to water the fields as per his routine. “In the statement to the police, the victim’s brother said that he was alone at the time of the incident,” said the police official quoted above.

The police said it took more than three hours for the victim’s body to be pulled out of the car wreckage from the rivulet and a crane had to be called for the purpose.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC). The victim’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination on Sunday.