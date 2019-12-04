Man duped of ₹12,000 on pretext of transporting car

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:25 IST

Gurugram: A 45-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹12,000 by a person who posed as an employee of a packing and moving company in Palam Vihar, the police said on Wednesday. The man also alleged that the company tried to extort around ₹10,000 more from him for transporting his daughter’s car from Gurugram to Bengaluru.

According to the police, Manoj Kumar, the complainant, is a resident of Dwarka in Delhi. The incident took place when his daughter was shifting from Gurugram to Bengaluru.

In the police complaint, Manoj alleged that he contacted the company on November 24 and asked them to deliver his daughter’s Hyundai Santro car from Gurugram to Bengaluru. “They asked for about ₹12,000 as delivery charges. I accepted the charges and an employee of the company asked me to meet at a parking spot on Carterpuri road, Palam Vihar. I handed over the car to him and the documents related to it,” the victim said in the first information report (FIR). Manoj added that he then transferred ₹12,000 to the company’s bank account.

Manoj further alleged that on November 29, when he called the company again to get an update regarding the delivery of the car, the employee told him that he needed to pay ₹10,000 more.

“He told me that if I didn’t pay the amount, my car would not be delivered. I then went to look for the company’s office at the address he had given me but it was not there,” Manoj said in the FIR.

The police said they are investigating the case. Surender Kumar, station house officer, Palam Vihar police station, said, “We are verifying the complaint. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the company and the employee under sections 384 (extortion), 406 (committing criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the India Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Tuesday.