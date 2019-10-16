Man duped of ₹21L on pretext of sending son to Canada, one booked

cities

The police on Tuesday booked a travel agent for allegedly duping ₹21 lakh from a person on the pretext of sending his son to Canada. Complainant Ranjit Singh hails from village Chuslewar, which falls under Patti tehsil in Tarn Taran, while accused was identified as Sachin Sharma, son of Chander Sharma, and resident of New Mahindra Colony near Batala Road. The complaint was lodged against the accused at Sadar Patti police station by Ranjit, son of Darbara Singh.

In his complaint, Singh said, “I wanted to send my son Salvinder Singh to Canada. I approached Sachin Sharma, who claimed to be a travel agent. Sachin demanded ₹21 lakh to provide work visa to my son in two months. He had also taken necessary original documents of my son. However, it has been more than six months but Sachin neither returned the money and papers nor did he send my child to Canada.”

“I made several requests to him to return the money and documents, but to no avail. I finally approached police on July 13 to lodge an FIR against him,” said Singh.

After an inquiry by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP—crime) and other senior police officers, Tarn Taran police on Tuesday booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using document or electronic record as genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 13 of Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act (2012).

“Inquiry is under progress and efforts are being made to nab the accused,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh of Sadar Patti police station.

