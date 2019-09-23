Man duped of ₹68,736 on pretext of installing mobile tower in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:33 IST

A 37-year-old man was cheated to the tune of ₹68,736 on the pretext of installation of a Jio mobile tower.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Kiran Ramaji Bhise, a resident of Borhawadi with the Bhosari police station on Saturday.

According to police, the complaint stated that the accused uploaded an advertisment on an online portal in April 2018 and called up the victim on his cellphone regarding the tower scheme and took money as charges towards goods and service tax (GST) and other expenses. However, he did not deliver as promised after which the case was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420 (cheating), police said.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday after an investigation into the money trail was complete, investigators said.

One arrested for illegal possession of pistol

The Hinjewadi police arrested one person on charges of illegal possession of a pistol and recovered two live cartridges from him on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sagar Kumar Indra (27), a resident of Dehu road and has been charged under various sections of the Firearms Act.

Hinjewadi police said that he was involved in offences ranging from extortion, attempt to murder and other body offences. He was produced in the court on Monday.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 20:33 IST