Man electrocuted to death, FIR against PSPCL

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:13 IST

The Division 2 police booked officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) after a 28-year-old tailor was electrocuted in Janakpuri.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Parvez, who worked in a factory in Janakpuri.

His brother Mohammad Tabrez, complained that on Saturday night, when Parvez was returning home from the factory, water had accumulated on the road he was traversing on, due to a downpour. He added that the deceased was walking on the edge of the road when he happened to touch a telephone pole and got electrocuted.

The locals then rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Tabrez alleged that his brother died due to negligence by the PSPCL officials.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmail Singh said based on the complaint and the autopsy report, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified PSPCL officials.

The ASI added that the police will take action against the person who was on duty in the area.

The deceased is survived by his wife; four-year-old daughter, Paari; and six-months-old son, Aahil.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:13 IST