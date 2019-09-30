e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Man electrocuted to death, FIR against PSPCL

The incident took place when the deceased was coming back from work and happened to touch a telephone pole

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Division 2 police booked officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) after a 28-year-old tailor was electrocuted in Janakpuri.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Parvez, who worked in a factory in Janakpuri.

His brother Mohammad Tabrez, complained that on Saturday night, when Parvez was returning home from the factory, water had accumulated on the road he was traversing on, due to a downpour. He added that the deceased was walking on the edge of the road when he happened to touch a telephone pole and got electrocuted.

The locals then rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Tabrez alleged that his brother died due to negligence by the PSPCL officials.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmail Singh said based on the complaint and the autopsy report, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified PSPCL officials.

The ASI added that the police will take action against the person who was on duty in the area.

The deceased is survived by his wife; four-year-old daughter, Paari; and six-months-old son, Aahil.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:13 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities