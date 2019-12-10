e-paper
Man falls on aquarium during argument with wife, dies on the spot

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow A 45-year-old man died of injuries after he fell over an aquarium during an argument with his wife at their home in Gudamba area of Lucknow on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The aquarium broke and the glass pieces pierced his body, said police.

The cops came to know about the incident when the daughter of the man called her grandfather who lives in Jaunpur and told him about the incident.

Investigating officer (IO) of the case, Sudhakar Pandey said the deceased, Raghav Prasad, 45, had an argument with his wife at their house.

The woman allegedly pushed Raghav and he fell over the aquarium, he said.

“The glass pieces of the broken aquarium injured Raghav badly, leading to his death on the spot. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and his wife, Kiran, has been booked for causing the death accidentally,” said Pandey.

Raghav had married Kiran seven years ago following the death of his first wife, said the investigating officer.

Man, parents held for dowry death

In another incident, a man and his parents were booked for dowry death after his wife was found dead at their home in Mohanlalaganj area of Lucknow on Monday. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the woman’s father who accused them of murder. Station house officer (SHO) of Mohanlalganj police station GD Shukal said, “We have booked one Balram, 29, and his parents, for alleged murder of the woman for dowry. The matter is being investigated by a police team.”

