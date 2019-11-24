e-paper
Man flees from police custody in Dombivli, held at city airport

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:56 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
A builder from Dombivli, who was arrested for cheating a bank, fled from Ramnagar police station on Sunday morning but was arrested in the afternoon from Mumbai airport.

Jagdish Wagh, 47, was arrested on November 18 for allegedly cheating a bank of around ₹7 crore by selling his properties that were mortgaged with the bank. He was then produced in court on November 19 and sent to police custody till Sunday.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, officers were making arrangements to take Wagh for a check-up at a hospital.

“Power at the police station went out around 8.25am when few officers were moving him out of the lock-up. As the lock-up area was dark, Wagh managed to flee without being noticed,” said Suresh Aaher, senior inspector of Ramnagar police station.

Ramnagar police deployed personnel at railway stations, bus stops and the Mumbai airport to catch him. Ramnagar police managed to arrest Wagh around 12.30pm from Mumbai’s domestic airport.

“We have now registered a separate case against Wagh for fleeing from custody, under relevant sections of IPC. We are questioning him on how he managed to reach the airport and whether anyone help him escape,” said Aaher.

