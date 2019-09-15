Man found murdered at tubewell in Zirakpur

cities

Blood-soaked body of an unidentified man in his late 20s was found inside a room adjacent to a tubewell on the 200 feet airport ring road in Ramgarh Bhudda village of Zirakpur on Saturday morning.

Police said they received information about the body from a farmer, Vikramjit Singh, a resident of the village. He told the police that he had come to his tubewell about 6.30am when he spotted the body on the iron cot kept in the room. There is no door to the room.

Police said the victim appears to be a migrant, though no document establishing the identity of the deceased was found on the body or in the room. Police also asked the local residents and panchayat members but none could identify him.

Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police Gurbakshish Singh Mann said they have alerted all the police stations and registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Zirakpur police station. The body has been kept at the Dera Bassi civil hospital.

INITIAL PROBE

Police said the body had injury marks on the back,though the exact cause of death would be ascertained after postmortem. The preliminary examination of the body showed strangulation marks in addition to slit injury on the neck. Sources in the police said besides back injuries, the victim’s neck may have been broken.

LIQUOR BOTTLES FOUND

Sources in the police said bottles of liquor, non-vegetarian food and a few slices of fruit were also found at the crime spot. Police suspect there could be more than one assailant involved in a brawl that led to the murder.

