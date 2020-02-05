e-paper
Man hacks wife to death in Chandigarh

Man hacks wife to death in Chandigarh

A 48-year-old contractor is on the run after allegedly hacking his wife to death with an axe in her sleep at their house in Manimajra

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Manjeet Kaur
Manjeet Kaur
         

A 48-year-old petty contractor is on the run after allegedly hacking his wife to death in her sleep at their house in Chandigarh’s Manimajra locality in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Manjeet Kaur, 42, who worked as a domestic help, was fast asleep along with her 10-year-old son when accused Jarnail Singh allegedly attacked her.

The incident comes close on the heels of a businessman allegedly killing his wife and two children at Modern Housing Complex located in the same area on January 23.

“Manjeet’s body was lying on the bed, drenched in blood. She had deep wounds on her head and face after being struck thrice with an axe,” said an investigating official, adding that the police control room received information about the murder around 4:30am.

Jarnail and his two brothers stay in the same house, which has been divided into three portions, at Madiwala Town in Manimajra.

The couple has three children — two daughters and a son, who is the youngest and studies in Class 5. The eldest daughter, aged 20, is married and lives in Kharar. The other daughter studies in Class 8 and was sleeping in another room when the crime took place. Another daughter had died in mysterious circumstances five years ago, claimed Manjeet’s family.

“The son woke up hearing a thud and saw Jarnail attacking Manjeet with an axe. He then raised the alarm and ran outside,” said police. “Jarnail’s brother Sajjan Singh came out on hearing the screams and saw the accused fleeing after scaling the wall of the house.”

Police said Jarnail was a habitual drinker and had frequent fights with his wife, who was the sole breadwinner of the family. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are making attempts to trace and nab the accused.

