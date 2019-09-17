e-paper
Man held for clearing railways recruitment exam using another person

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Tuesday said it has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly cheating in the Indian Railway recruitment exam conducted last year. The man, Shailesh Kumar, a resident of Gaya, Bihar, had cleared the exam by making another person take the test.

“Kumar was caught on Monday during the biometric examination at the office of Dedicated Freight Corridors Corporation India Limited (DFCCI) under after his fingerprints and those on record did not match,” said Vikram Porwal, deputy commissioner of police (Delhi Metro).

Police said they are interrogating Kumar to ascertain the identity of the person who had taken the test on his behalf and helped him clear the recruitment exam for the post of multi-tasking staff (MTS). The exam was conducted on November 10 last year and Kumar’s examination centre was in Patna, Bihar.

DCP Porwal said Kumar completed his graduation this year. His father runs a grocery store in their village. Investigators believe that unravelling the case may lead them to bust an organised racket that charges a hefty amount from candidates for clearing recruitment exams of the Railways and other government sectors.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 22:16 IST

