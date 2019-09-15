Man held for illegal possession of firearm in Dehu road

pune

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:08 IST

The Dehu road police arrested a man for illegal possession of a countrymade firearm and a live cartridge, on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Nikhil Balu Agale.

Constable Pramod Ugale attached to the Dehu road police station received a tip-off that a man in possession of a firearm was spotted with suspicious movements in Vikasnagar. So, a trap was laid and the accused was taken into custody.

Senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar, police inspector (crime) Pandurang Gofane and other staff were part of the operation in nabbing the accused.

Agale has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 20:31 IST