Man held for making fake call about train derailment near Duhai

Man held for making fake call about train derailment near Duhai

Mar 12, 2020
The Ghaziabad police arrested two persons Thursday in connection with different incidents during Holi celebrations on March 10. While one incident relates to celebratory firing on Holi, the other incident related to a call made to the police emergency number, informing that 12 coaches of a train had derailed, which turned out to be bogus.

In connection with the celebratory firing incident, the police arrested 45-year-old Deepak Singh who is stated to be a former army man. He allegedly resorted to celebratory firing in Shastri Nagar, which comes under the jurisdiction of Modinagar police station.

“The former army man was probably in an inebriated state when he started firing on the night of March 10. Several videos of firing in air also went viral and that’s how the police teams came to know about the suspect. Initial investigation revealed that he fired about 10 rounds in the air. His 0.32 caliber weapon, which is a pistol, has been recovered,” superintendent of police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The police added that the man was booked under the provisions of the Arms Act and his weapon’s licence will also be recommended for cancellation.

In another incident, the police was caught off guard on Holi when a hoax call was made on the emergency number (112). According to the police, a 23-year-old man, identified as Ritik Kumar, allegedly made a call on the police emergency number and told the police that 12 coaches of a train had derailed near Duhai (Ghaziabad-Meerut railway section). The officials said that the call was made at 4.40pm on March 10. “After the information, the control room at Lucknow dispatched several police response vehicles to the site and also alerted senior police officials. When the police reached the spot and questioned the gateman of the railway crossing, they were told that no such incident had taken place. By the time we searched the call details, the cellphone had been switched off. A surveillance team was roped in and the man was traced and arrested,” Jadaun said.

The police have booked the suspect after a non-cognisable report was filed at Muradnagar police station. The suspect was booked under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and also under Section 177 (furnishing false information) of IPC.

