Man held for raping 10-yr-old, molesting two 7-yr-olds in Mohali

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:04 IST

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl and molesting two seven-year-olds at a village in Phase 1, Mohali.

Identified as Ramesh Chauhan, 50, the accused works as a painter and is an alcoholic. He lured the three girls, who live in his neighbourhood, on the pretext of giving them apples, said police. It is suspected he laced the fruits with sedatives.

The accused was alone at home as his wife had gone to a relative’s place with their two sons after a fight on Diwali, said police.

The three girls were bursting crackers in a street near their houses on Monday night when Chauhan approached them.

He asked the girls to accompany them to his house to get apples. After reaching home, the accused blindfolded the two seven-year-old girls before allegedly raping the 10-year-old, who had fainted after eating an apple.

When the 10-year-old girl regained consciousness, she was in pain. She also found the two girls and herself without clothes.

Chauhan gave more fruits to the girls and told them not to tell anyone about the incident. On returning home, the 10-year-old victim complained to her mother, giving details of what had happened. The victim’s mother along with family members of two other victims and villagers approached police. The preliminary medical report confirmed the 10-year-old rape had been raped and the other two girls molested.

“We have arrested the accused, who will be produced in court on Thursday,” said Lakhwinder Singh, station house officer, Phase 1, Mohali. A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to women with intent to disrobe) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

