Man held for raping minor stepdaughter in Jalandhar

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:21 IST

Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter at Shekho village in the district.

The accused committed the crime on Friday night when his wife, the mother of the victim, was not at home, police said.

They said when his wife, a beautician, came home late at night, the victim narrated the incident to her. The woman filed a complaint at the Maqsudan police station.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Seema said a medical examination of the girl was conducted at the civil hospital and further investigation is on.

She said the victim’s mother had married the accused in 2015.

The police have asked the district child welfare committee (CWC) to ensure the victim’s care and safety and the district legal service authority (DLSA) to make arrangements for financial assistance to the victim as per procedure.