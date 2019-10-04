e-paper
Man held from Jalgaon for raping niece

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:04 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
After five months of investigation, the Mahatma Phule police arrested a 32-year-old man from Jalgaon, who allegedly raped his 15-year-old mentally challenged niece and left her at Kalyan station after he learnt about her pregnancy.

On May 29, the girl was found abandoned at the Kalyan railway station by the police. It was found that she lived at Purna in Jalgaon. The police also learnt that she was five months pregnant.

The police registered a case against an unknown person under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Two cops went to Jalgaon and a search was initiated with local police. As per the information provided by the girl, the police searched for Hatkar community and visited 22 villages in Jalgaon.

During the investigation, the cops found that majority of the people from this community resided in Tambapura village of Jalgaon. The cops visited the village. They showed the photo of the girl to villagers and found that she lived with her aunt.

The police found that she was not living with her aunt but lived with a man named Shantaram Natthu Hatkar, 32.

“We questioned him and found that the girl is his niece and he also confessed that he sexually exploited her on several occasions. He was arrested after he confessed to the crime,” said Manjusha Shelar, investigation officer, Mahatma Phule police station.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:04 IST

