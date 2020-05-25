Man held while trying to break into bank in Uran

Updated: May 25, 2020 17:39 IST

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a bank on May 19.

The accused, an unemployed man from Uran, used a hacksaw blade to cut the lock of the main gate at Canara Bank at Jasai between the intervening night of May 19 and May 20, said the police.

The patrolling policemen saw him attempting to open the lock and caught him. The accused had been sleeping near the bank, said officers.

“The bank manager came to know of the attempted break-in in the morning. We had already arrested the suspect and recovered the blade from him,” said an officer from Uran police station.

He has been booked and placed under arrest under sections of Indian Penal Code for house trespass.

The police said they suspect he deliberately stayed near the bank before attempting to break in.