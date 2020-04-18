Man hits wife with bat after argument, kills her

cities

A 23-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband after a heated argument at a paying guest (PG) house near Atul Kataria Chowk, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the man had allegedly hit her wife with a bat several times after tying her up. He then allegedly hid her body in the bed box, locked his room and fled the spot.

The victim was identified by her first name, Shahnaz, a native of West Bengal, the police said. The woman and her husband worked as cook at the PG accommodation. The police said that both of them were staying there for the past one-and-a-half months.

The incident took place on Friday night when the suspect and victim had a heated argument over something, the police said. The victim’s body was found on Saturday around 11am by the police after the landlord of the PG house lodged a complaint.

In the police complaint, the landlord said that when he saw that their room was locked from outside, he approached the police. A team of officials then reached the spot, broke the door and found the victim’s body in the bed box, the police said.

Jasvir, station house officer (SHO), Sector 14 police station, said, “The suspect had tied up his wife and had stuffed a cloth in her mouth so that no one can hear her screams. He then hit her with a bat several times. He has been missing since Friday night. We are yet to know why they fought. The husband is yet to be traced.”

He added that a postmortem examination of the body will be conducted on Sunday.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Saturday, the police said.