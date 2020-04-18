e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man hits wife with bat after argument, kills her

Man hits wife with bat after argument, kills her

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram:

A 23-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband after a heated argument at a paying guest (PG) house near Atul Kataria Chowk, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the man had allegedly hit her wife with a bat several times after tying her up. He then allegedly hid her body in the bed box, locked his room and fled the spot.

The victim was identified by her first name, Shahnaz, a native of West Bengal, the police said. The woman and her husband worked as cook at the PG accommodation. The police said that both of them were staying there for the past one-and-a-half months.

The incident took place on Friday night when the suspect and victim had a heated argument over something, the police said. The victim’s body was found on Saturday around 11am by the police after the landlord of the PG house lodged a complaint.

In the police complaint, the landlord said that when he saw that their room was locked from outside, he approached the police. A team of officials then reached the spot, broke the door and found the victim’s body in the bed box, the police said.

Jasvir, station house officer (SHO), Sector 14 police station, said, “The suspect had tied up his wife and had stuffed a cloth in her mouth so that no one can hear her screams. He then hit her with a bat several times. He has been missing since Friday night. We are yet to know why they fought. The husband is yet to be traced.”

He added that a postmortem examination of the body will be conducted on Sunday.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Saturday, the police said.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities