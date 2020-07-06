e-paper
Man killed as car rams into tree in Thane

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Car rammed into tree at near service road of Teen Hath Naka on Sunday.
Car rammed into tree at near service road of Teen Hath Naka on Sunday. (HT Photo)
         

One person was killed after a car hit the tree near the service road of Teen Hath Naka on Sunday at 11pm. The residents rushed to the spot and informed police. “The car rammed into the tree and driver died on the spot. He was over-speeding. We are yet to identify the driver,” a Naupada police officer said.

“We were at the spot around at 11.20pm. The driver could not control the vehicle and rammed on the tree. The car is completely crushed from the front.”

