Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Man killed, cousin injured in road accident

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 40-year-old motor mechanic was killed and his cousin was injured after an allegedly speeding sedan hit the scooter they were riding at Rajokari village near Vasant Kunj on Sunday night.

The errant car driver fled the accident spot, leaving his vehicle behind. A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered at the Vasant Kunj South police station. Police said they had identified the owner of the car and the person who was behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

“Raids are being conducted to nab the driver,” said a police officer associated with the case. The mechanic was identified as Suraj Pal. His injured cousin, Bharat Bhushan,49, suffered fractures in his legs. He is a driver.

According to the police, the accident took place around 9.30 pm when the two men were returning to their Rajokari village home on their scooter. Eyewitnesses told the police that the car was speeding when it hit the scooter and dragged it to some metres on the road.

“We reached the spot after receiving a call and found that the injured men were already shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. One of them was declared brought dead,” another police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

