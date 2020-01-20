e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Man killed in hit-and-run incident

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A man, believed to be in his late 20s, was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near Safedar Nagar village in Pataudi on Sunday. The police said that the man sustained severe injuries to his head and died at the spot.

According to the police, Parveen, the victim, was a resident of Lokri village in Pataudi. He used to work at a hospital in Pataudi. The incident took place on Sunday morning when he was returning home after finishing his shift, the police said.

Joginder, head constable, Pataudi police station, said, “The man was hit by an unidentified vehicle. He was taken to a hospital by the bystanders where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. We are trying to identify and arrest the suspect.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday.

In a separate incident, three men were injured after the car they were travelling in lost its balance and collided with a canter truck near IMT Manesar flyover on National Highway-48 on Monday evening. The men sustained minor injuries, the police said.

According to the police, the car was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi when the driver of the vehicle lost the control, and it hit a road divider and jumped across to the other side of the road.

A police official said, “The car jumped over the divider and collided with a canter truck. There were three men in the car who sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a hospital. We are yet to record their statements.”

No FIR was registered in the case till the filing of this report.

