e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man kills rickshaw-puller inside bus terminal in Shahdara

Man kills rickshaw-puller inside bus terminal in Shahdara

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 32-year-old was arrested on Friday, two hours after he allegedly bludgeoned to death a 40-year-old rickshaw puller with a cricket bat in a fit of rage following an argument over using a water tap in Shahdara, police said.

The incident took place inside the compound of a the DTC bus terminal in Shahdara. The arrested man Nandlal alias Nandu, is a homeless who has been living around the bus terminal for the last nine years, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma. He said the police had received a call around 5pm on Friday that someone was assaulted with a blunt object at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus terminal in Shahdara.

“Our team reached there and found a man dead with a head injury. A DTC employee, who was an eye-witness, said in his statement that one homeless man, Nandu, hit the man and fled. A case was registered and multiple teams were formed to nab Nandu,” said the DCP.

The dead man was identified as Shyam Pal, a rickshaw puller. After a two-hour-long search operation, one of the police teams caught Nandu from near the railway tracks, behind the vegetable market in Shahdara.

During the interrogation, the DCP said, Nandu disclosed that he was wandering in the DTC bus terminal compound when he saw Shyam Pal washing his rickshaw and cleaning himself under the tap.

“Nandu asked him not to use the water tap. The rickshaw puller scolded him and hurled abuses at him. This enraged Nandu. He picked up a cricket bat lying nearby and hit him on the head. The man collapsed after which Nandu fled with the bat. We have recovered the bat from him,” added DCP Sharma, quoting Nandu’s statement to the police.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In