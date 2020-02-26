e-paper
Man kills roommate for not opening door quickly

Man kills roommate for not opening door quickly

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:58 IST
A 30-year-old man from Ulhasnagar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his roommate for not opening the door of their room fast enough and then claiming the victim died in an accident.

According to Ulhasnagar police, the accused, identified as Ramjeet Vishwakarma, 30, and the deceased Dineshkumar Gupta, 25, were from the same village. They had come to Ulhasnagar in search of jobs and lived together near Camp No 1.

On February 15, the accused and his neighbours called the police after Gupta’s body was found in a pool of blood near his residence. At the time, Vishwakarma told police that his friend used to drink a lot and may have met with an accident. Police initially registered an accidental death report and sent the body for a post-mortem.

“After we received the post-mortem report stating that someone had hit Gupta on the head and chest with an object, our team started investigating the matter.

While police were probing the case, Vishwakarma fled from the area but was nabbed by the police and brought for interrogation.

“During questioning the accused confessed that he got angry as his roommate didn’t open the door for a long time as he was sleeping. In anger, the accused took some heavy object and hit Gupta on the head and chest repeatedly,” said R Bayes, police inspector.

Vishwakarma was booked under relevant sections of the IPC for murder and has been remanded in police custody till February 28.

