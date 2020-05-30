e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man kills wife after fight over jewellery, flees

Man kills wife after fight over jewellery, flees

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband at Ambivli in Kalyan on Saturday after they had a fight over jewellery. The woman was his second wife.

The deceased, Shalan Kharat, was living with her husband, Bala Kharat, 38, a ragpicker, and two children. Shalan often used to quarrel with him over money and jewellery he had given his first wife. On Friday night, they fought over the same issue. Later in the night, Bala strangled her to death with a rope and fled.

Senior inspector from Khadakpada police station, A Pawar, said, “When the children woke up in the morning, they found their mother dead. We have registered a murder case against her husband, who is absconding.”

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In