Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Man loses ₹1.35 lakh in credit card fraud

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A 35-year-old man from Delhi was duped of ₹1.35 lakh after he allegedly lost his two credit cards near DLF Phase-3 station of Rapid Metro, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Sooraj Sheemar, the victim, is a resident of Delhi’s Hauz Khas and works at a private call centre in DLF Phase-3. The incident took place on December 27 around 4.15pm when he was going to his office, the police said.

In his police complaint, Sheemar said that he lost his two credit cards of a private bank outside the Rapid Metro station. Around 6.09pm, he received an email from his bank, informing him that five transactions were made from the two cards. One transaction was worth ₹1.23 lakh, while the others were ₹1,500, ₹1,500, and two more worth ₹4,500 each. Four of these “illegal” transactions were made to an e-wallet and one was made on an online marketplace, the complaint said.

According to the police, a case was registered under sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-3 police station on Saturday, after a preliminary probe done by the cyber police.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are checking the victim’s bank account details and passbook.”

