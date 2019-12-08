Man loses ₹40000 in ATM card fraud

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:08 IST

Noida: A man has filed a complaint against three suspects for allegedly exchanging his debit card with a fake one in an ATM kiosk in Sector 49. The suspects soon withdrew ₹40,000 using his card from another ATM in two transactions, the police said.

The victim, Jitendra Kumar, is a resident of Barolla village. Kumar said that he had visited a local ATM kiosk to withdraw some money at 11am on Thursday. “I withdrew ₹9,000 and found a man was already there in the cabin. “The suspect said that the machine was malfunctioning and that I should recheck my balance. He asked me to get a mini statement and in the process he stole my PIN,” he alleged. There was no security guard at the ATM booth, he said.

Kumar said that at the same time two more accomplices barged into the ATM kiosk and exchanged his card with a fake one. “They engaged me in useless conversation and soon all the three persons fled the spot on a bike. After some time, I received two messages regarding the withdrawals of ₹40,000 from my account,” he said.

The victim then informed the police. He said that a police team reached the spot and launched a search but the suspects had fled. Kumar said that he informed his bank and got the card blocked. “The bank informed me that the unauthorised transactions took place in some ATM located in Barolla village,” he said.

Dharmendra Sharma, in-charge of Sector 49 police station, said a case has been registered under sections 66-D and 420 (cheating) of IPC. “We have registered a case and investigating the matter,” he said.