Man, mother booked for roughing up cops in Kalyan

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 20:58 IST
Anamika Gharat
A 33-year-old man and his mother were booked for travelling on a bike from Kalyan to Ulhasnagar without a pass and without wearing masks on Monday.

When the police stopped them near Waldhuni bridge, they started arguing.

Vindo Soni and his 56-year-old mother Jyoti told the police they were going to the hospital.

A police officer from Mahatma Phule police station said, “When we asked them to show any hospital-related documents, they didn’t have any. When we asked them to return home, they refused. The woman started abusing us. She caught hold of our police officer’s uniform and tried to snatch his firearm.”

The police took both of them to police station and booked them under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from doing his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

