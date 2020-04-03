Man murders wife over suspicion of affair, then hangs himself

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:47 IST

Gurugram

A 31-year-old electrician allegedly murdered his wife before hanging himself at their house in Garhi Harsaru village in Sector 10 on Friday afternoon, the police said.

According to the police, the man suspected his wife of having an affair and the couple had frequent altercations over the issue.

The police have found a note allegedly written by the man in which he did not blame anyone for his death and asked for his minor daughter to be taken care of and sent to her maternal grandmother’s house.

The man had locked his 14-year-old daughter in a separate room, a few minutes prior to the alleged murder, the police said, adding that the incident was reported around 1.30pm.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that according to the statement given by the couple’s daughter, the man, identified by first name as Pramod from Chittorgarh, suspected his wife of being in an illicit relationship.

“Their minor daughter said that the two used to fight frequently over the issue. Around noon, the man locked his daughter in another room and had an argument with his wife. During the alleged squabble, the man picked up a grinding stone from the kitchen and hit it on her head,” said the police official.

The police said after allegedly killing her, he wrote a note in a diary, before going to the bathroom and hanging himself from a grille. “In the note, he mentioned that he was committing suicide and he was responsible for his death. He also asked for his daughter be sent to her maternal grandmother’s house. He did not mention killing his wife in the note,” said the police official cited above.

The woman was his second wife and the couple had been living in Garhi Harsaru for several years, the police said, adding that the woman was found lying in a pool of blood with injury marks on her head while her husband was found hanging in the bathroom of the house.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer, Sector 10 A police station, said that the couple’s daughter, who was locked in a different room at the time of the incident, called neighbours, who then reached their house and unlocked her before informing the police.

The police said the post-mortem of the bodies would be conducted on Saturday. On the statement of the couple’s daughter, a case was registered against the man under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 10A police station on Friday.