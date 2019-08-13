Man nabbed for six month old rape, murder in Sarita Vihar

cities

Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a 40-year-old man, who along with his four associates, had allegedly raped and murdered a 25-year-old woman, stuffed her body in a gunny bag and threw it near some railway tracks in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar in February this year.

Investigators said that the suspects, before sexually assaulting and strangling the woman, had forced her to write a two-page note in which she mentioned the names of three men who were to be blamed if anything happened to her.

Though police had nabbed four men within a week of the crime, the prime suspect in the case, Dhirender Singh, was reportedly on the run. Singh was caught by a crime branch team from Sarai Kale Khan area on Monday, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said that on February 27, the woman’s body was found in a sack along with a handwritten note and her mobile phone.

A case of murder was registered and the Sarita Vihar police questioned the three men whose names were mentioned in the note along with their cellphone numbers.

“The three were let off since their involvement was not established and it was learnt that they were not known to the woman or had ever met her. Investigators then scanned the woman’s cell phone records and found a number on which she frequently talked,” said Naik.

Police said that the phone number belonged to Dinesh, who was nabbed and confessed to the crime during interrogation. Dinesh led the police to his aides Saurabh Bhardwaj, Chandrakesh and Rahimuddin. The four disclosed that they executed the crime at the behest of Dhirender Singh, who was absconding.

“Last year, Singh was lodged in Rohini jail in another murder case. He had a fight with an inmate, Bunty, and they became enemies. Singh met Dinesh in jail and they became friends. The two planned to frame Bunty’s brother and his two associates,” said Naik.

After being released from jail on bail, the DCP said, the duo lured the woman by offering her a job. They called her to a house in Sarita Vihar for an interview. The four men attacked her and forced her to write the note, blaming Bunty’s brother and two others. She was then raped and killed, the police said.

“The suspects then hired a self-driven car from an online company. They stuffed her body in a sack, put it in the car’s boot and threw it near the railways tracks in Sarita Vihar,” said the DCP.

