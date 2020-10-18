Man, nephew found dead in Karnal

cities

A middle aged man and his 25-year-old nephew were found dead inside their house at Anand Vihar colony of Karnal city on Sunday, police said.

The deceased Joginder Singh, who worked in a factory and his nephew Arun Kumar belonged to Uttar Pradesh. They had shifted to Karnal a few years ago. Police officials said Joginder was living in the house with his son Sanjay and Arun had come to live with them a few days ago.

Police said the bodies with multiple injuries caused by sharp edged weapons were found inside a room. The bodies were taken to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

After preliminary investigation, police have detained Sanjay for interrogation since he was living in the same house. His statement has been recorded. However, police said the involvement of more than one person cannot be ruled out as it appears that they consumed liquor the previous night.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against unknown person. He said police were also looking at the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.