Man returning from senior cop’s office forced into car, murdered

The victim, Mohammand Muid, was forced into a car in the Civil Lines area under Kotawali police station limits around 11 am, said Lal Chandra, CO.

lucknow Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Muid reportedly went to meet the SP to complain about his rivals and was kidnapped on his way back. His body was later found in Pratabganj locality.
Muid reportedly went to meet the SP to complain about his rivals and was kidnapped on his way back. His body was later found in Pratabganj locality.
         

A 35 year-old-man was murdered allegedly after being kidnapped when he was returning from the office of superintendent of police in Sultanpur on Monday. Police registered a case and initiated investigation into the case.

The victim, Mohammand Muid, was forced into a car in the Civil Lines area under Kotawali police station limits around 11 am, said Lal Chandra, CO.

Muid reportedly went to meet the SP to complain about his rivals and was kidnapped on his way back. His body was later found in Pratabganj locality.

According to locals, Muid was employed as a lineman in the power department and his brother is an advocate. Many people, including advocates, gathered at the district hospital where Muid’s body was taken. They demanded swift police action in the case.

Cops from nearby police stations were rushed to the spot to maintain law and order.

The police lodged an FIR against Muid’s rival, Izrael and 10 other people. “The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the IPC,” said the CO.

According to police sources, Izrael and Muid were old rivals and had lodged several cases against each other in the past. Considering this, investigators were suspecting personal enmity as the reason behind the incident.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:57 IST

