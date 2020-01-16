e-paper
Man’s bike gets stolen at Kopar Khairane

HT Correspondent
A 32-year-old man out on a birthday party lost his bike within three hours of parking it at Kopar Khairane on Sunday. The police have registered a case of theft against an unknown person.

According to the police, the complainant, Dayanand Mashale, had gone for his friends’ birthday with two other friends on Sunday night. “The complainant had parked his bike near Jijamata high school at Sector 4A around 1.30am. By the time he returned at 4.30 am, he could not find the bike,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

Mashale, who works at a car dealership showroom in Panvel, approached the police on Tuesday. Police officers said they are scanning the CCTV footage of the locality .

