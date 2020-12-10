e-paper
Man's body recovered from pond in Kaithal

Man’s body recovered from pond in Kaithal

Soon after Bunti’s body was recovered, his family and relatives held a protest by blocking the Pehowa chowk in Kaithal.

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

The body of a man was recovered from a pond in Kutbupur village of Kaithal on Thursday, two days after he and his brother were allegedly thrashed by farmers for stealing fish from the same pond, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bunti, 35, of Shiv Colony in Kaithal city. His brother Anil,38, had succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The brothers were allegedly caught stealing fish from the pond and were beaten up by local fish farmers Sanjay, Vikram and their accomplices on the intervening night of December 5 and 6.

Soon after Bunti’s body was recovered, his family and relatives held a protest by blocking the Pehowa chowk in Kaithal. They demanded action against the accused. The deceased’s brother Purshottam Singh alleged that Bunti was murdered by the accused who had earlier killed his younger brother Anil too.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said a case has been registered on the family’s complaint and two main accused have been arrested. “As per preliminary investigation, the brothers were beaten up by the fish farmers after they caught them stealing fish. Anil’s postmortem report suggests there were no injury marks but the police have sent his swabs for viscera examination,” the SP said, adding that Bunti’s postmortem report is awaited.

