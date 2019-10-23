Man sets wife ablaze post fight about Diwali expenses

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:55 IST

The Pune police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly setting his wife on fire.

The accused, identified as Akash Sanjay Khomane, , lives with his wife Pratibha Khomane, 28, and their three-year-old son in Tupe colony, Manjri Budrukh.

According to the complaint filed by the victim on Monday night, the accused started verbally abusing Pratibha before he threatened to kill her. They had been fighting as she had asked him for money to cover Diwali expenses.

The accused doused her in kerosene and started the fire with a matchstick. The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Monday night at the duo’s house.

According to the police, the accused then quickly rushed her to the hospital. She is undergoing treatment at Surya hospital in Kasba peth. The police arrested the man after they learnt about the incident from the hospital.

“He uses his car for rental service. She is a housewife. The victim has suffered 65-70 per cent burns. Their son was asleep in the house when the incident took place,” said VB Bambe, police sub-inspector, Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case. The man has been remanded to police custody by a local court.

According to the complaint, the two often fought about the accused not giving her money to cover household expenses.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station against the accused.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:55 IST