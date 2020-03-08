e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man sets wife on fire in Talegaon MIDC

Man sets wife on fire in Talegaon MIDC

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Police have arrested a man for allegedly setting his wife on fire over a petty issue at Umbare Navalakh, Talegaon MIDC, on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Swapneel Shivanand Kamble (22), a resident of Umbare Navalakh, who has been charged under relevant sections of physical assault and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 26-year-old wife of the accused in her complaint stated that after the incident she was admitted at a hospital with burn injuries.

According to the police, there was a petty fight between the accused and the victim after which the accused hurled abuses and assaulted her. He then stepped out of the house and brought a can of kerosene. His wife pleaded forgiveness, but he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. He fled away after the incident.

A police team tracked and arrested the accused on Sunday morning. According to police, he will be produced before the court on Monday.

top news
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
Ajay Maken wants Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief again
Ajay Maken wants Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief again
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities