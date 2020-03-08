Man sets wife on fire in Talegaon MIDC

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:33 IST

PUNE Police have arrested a man for allegedly setting his wife on fire over a petty issue at Umbare Navalakh, Talegaon MIDC, on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Swapneel Shivanand Kamble (22), a resident of Umbare Navalakh, who has been charged under relevant sections of physical assault and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 26-year-old wife of the accused in her complaint stated that after the incident she was admitted at a hospital with burn injuries.

According to the police, there was a petty fight between the accused and the victim after which the accused hurled abuses and assaulted her. He then stepped out of the house and brought a can of kerosene. His wife pleaded forgiveness, but he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. He fled away after the incident.

A police team tracked and arrested the accused on Sunday morning. According to police, he will be produced before the court on Monday.