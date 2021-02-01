IND USA
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. (Pic for representation)
Man shoots cousin dead while playing game in Ghaziabad

The incident took place on Saturday when Salman and his cousin, Shokeen alias Mota, 32, were playing game on a street outside their house, he said.
PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:24 AM IST

A 31-year-old man allegedly shot dead his cousin while playing a game following a petty dispute, police said on Sunday.

Later, the accused, Salman, turned himself in at a police station and confessed to the killing, Deputy Superintendent of Police (trainee) Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The incident took place on Saturday when Salman and his cousin, Shokeen alias Mota, 32, were playing game on a street outside their house, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Sharma added.

