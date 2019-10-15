Man shot at over an argument during meeting

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:40 IST

Gururgam: The meeting between two groups turned violent in Jharsa village on Monday night when a man allegedly opened fire at his rival group, leaving a 28-year-old injured. The groups had met to settle an old dispute, the police said, adding that the injured person had gone there to resolve the issue.

The police said they have recorded the statement of the injured and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Rajiv Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the clash took place after one of the suspects got agitated during the argument and took out a pistol. “Gangaram, a resident of Jharsa village, had some dispute with Rahul alias Samba of Jharsa for the past few months. With the intervention of common friends, they decided to meet near Chiranjiv Hospital in Jharsa to settle the dispute,” Deswal said.

On Monday night, Gangaram, along with his friend Rajesh, reached near the hospital while Rahul came there with his four aides. During their discussion, Rahul allegedly got agitated, following which a brawl started and he pulled out a pistol and shot at Rajesh, the police said.

“Rajesh fell on the ground. Rahul and his aides fled from the spot and so did Gangaram. Hearing the gunshot, passersby rushed to the spot and took him to a private hospital in Sector 38 and informed the family members. He received one bullet injury in his stomach and is said to be stable,” said Deswal.

Rakesh Kumar, brother of the victim, said that he came to know about the incident from one of his friends.

“My brother had gone to settle the dispute, but he was shot by Rahul,” said Rakesh, adding that Gangaram and Rahul had an old enmity and had threatened each other for life. On Monday, their common friends arranged for a meeting to resolve the issue,” said Rakesh, the complainant.

The police said, based on the complaint filed by Rakesh, a case was registered at Sector 40 police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and under Arms Act against Rahul, Bobby, Soni, and two others, who are yet to be identified.

