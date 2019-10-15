e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Man shot at over an argument during meeting

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gururgam: The meeting between two groups turned violent in Jharsa village on Monday night when a man allegedly opened fire at his rival group, leaving a 28-year-old injured. The groups had met to settle an old dispute, the police said, adding that the injured person had gone there to resolve the issue.

The police said they have recorded the statement of the injured and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Rajiv Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the clash took place after one of the suspects got agitated during the argument and took out a pistol. “Gangaram, a resident of Jharsa village, had some dispute with Rahul alias Samba of Jharsa for the past few months. With the intervention of common friends, they decided to meet near Chiranjiv Hospital in Jharsa to settle the dispute,” Deswal said.

On Monday night, Gangaram, along with his friend Rajesh, reached near the hospital while Rahul came there with his four aides. During their discussion, Rahul allegedly got agitated, following which a brawl started and he pulled out a pistol and shot at Rajesh, the police said.

“Rajesh fell on the ground. Rahul and his aides fled from the spot and so did Gangaram. Hearing the gunshot, passersby rushed to the spot and took him to a private hospital in Sector 38 and informed the family members. He received one bullet injury in his stomach and is said to be stable,” said Deswal.

Rakesh Kumar, brother of the victim, said that he came to know about the incident from one of his friends.

“My brother had gone to settle the dispute, but he was shot by Rahul,” said Rakesh, adding that Gangaram and Rahul had an old enmity and had threatened each other for life. On Monday, their common friends arranged for a meeting to resolve the issue,” said Rakesh, the complainant.

The police said, based on the complaint filed by Rakesh, a case was registered at Sector 40 police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and under Arms Act against Rahul, Bobby, Soni, and two others, who are yet to be identified.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:40 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities